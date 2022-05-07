Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.79.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $23.41 on Thursday. Sunrun has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $60.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 2.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $122,193.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 512.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

