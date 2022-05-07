Susquehanna Bancshares Trims LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price to $160.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TREE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.89.

NASDAQ:TREE traded down $8.46 on Friday, hitting $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 417,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,658. The stock has a market cap of $923.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.19. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $70.04 and a 52-week high of $228.81.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $1.48. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,215,000 after purchasing an additional 815,531 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in LendingTree by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 217,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LendingTree by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $20,751,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

