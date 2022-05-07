Swingby 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $347,064.00 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $347,064.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swingby Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 623,288,288 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

