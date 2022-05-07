Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Lowered to “Hold” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.64.
Shares of SYNA traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,671. Synaptics has a one year low of $114.05 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.63.
In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Synaptics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics (Get Rating)
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
