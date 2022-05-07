Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Lowered to “Hold” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.64.

Shares of SYNA traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,671. Synaptics has a one year low of $114.05 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.63.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synaptics will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Synaptics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

