Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.64.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.34. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $114.05 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.63.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.20. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 608,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,188,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 156,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

