Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 195,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 33,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.01. 517,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,595. The company has a market cap of $62.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.14. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.