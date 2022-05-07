T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 175.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%.

T2 Biosystems stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.50. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTOO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 383.8% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 113,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 145.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

