Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHCGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRHC. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.53.

TRHC opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.55. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Helling purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at $905,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

