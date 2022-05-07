Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

TRGP traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.47. 3,099,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,189. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -686.03 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 524,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 185,997 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $8,160,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

About Targa Resources (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.