Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,789 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $28,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 20.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Target by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Target by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Target by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $5.55 on Friday, hitting $225.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.90. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

