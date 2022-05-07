TD Securities Raises Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $38.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.93.

NYSE:WMB opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.17. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 217,089 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 975.3% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

