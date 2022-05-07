TD Securities Trims LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Target Price to C$26.00

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MSIXF. CIBC dropped their price target on LifeWorks from C$38.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on LifeWorks from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeWorks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of MSIXF stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. LifeWorks has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Health and Productivity Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions offers LifeWorks, a cloud-based platform that provides a range of care services for mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing.

