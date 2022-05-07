Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 66.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,825,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,300.4% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone stock traded up $26.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,000.00. The stock had a trading volume of 170,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,629. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,027.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,964.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,073.00.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

