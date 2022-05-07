Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $6.97 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,613 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.71, for a total value of $16,074,004.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 594,065 shares of company stock valued at $141,841,002. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $21.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,313.20. 1,763,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,694. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,230.05 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,615.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,758.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

