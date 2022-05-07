Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Invests $3.02 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,271,352,000 after acquiring an additional 187,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,281,000 after acquiring an additional 215,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 307,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $12.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.93. 2,268,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.38. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,828 shares of company stock worth $12,464,221. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

