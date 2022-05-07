Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 33.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at $1,101,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 592.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 350,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.23. 3,073,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

