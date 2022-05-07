Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Purchases 64,003 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,003 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned 0.14% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -244.89%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

