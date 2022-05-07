Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.8% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,642,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,506,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,535,776. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

