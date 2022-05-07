Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 2.0% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $15,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and sold 32,655 shares worth $8,241,766. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $227.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,428. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.76 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.27.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

