Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

NYSE:ETR traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,565. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.10%.

In other news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.