Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 12,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,515,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,222,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,738,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,872,000 after buying an additional 807,159 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $468,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,333 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.34.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.87. 4,929,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,287,670. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

