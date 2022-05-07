Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 18,327 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,327 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of DXC Technology worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. 1,320,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,641. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

