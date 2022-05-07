TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TGNA. Argus cut shares of TEGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE TGNA opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.87. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 17.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $3,993,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in TEGNA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 135,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 2,153.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 505,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 482,974 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $1,411,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

