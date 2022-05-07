Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $10,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 75.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $126,363,000 after acquiring an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Teleflex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,833,000 after acquiring an additional 82,510 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,386,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 573,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,452,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.58.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $8.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.61. The company had a trading volume of 313,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,872. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $268.29 and a 1-year high of $428.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Teleflex Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.