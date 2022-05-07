Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Given New €4.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.30 ($4.53) to €4.10 ($4.32) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TEF. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.00 ($4.21) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.84) to €4.80 ($5.05) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Telefónica by 722.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

