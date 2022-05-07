Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

NYSE TDS opened at $18.77 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 80.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 61,991 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

