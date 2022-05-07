TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,654,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 195,226 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for 1.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $251,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TELUS by 17.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in TELUS by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,934,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,468,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TU shares. CIBC lifted their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Shares of TU traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. 3,083,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,484. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 107.29%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

