TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.339 per share on Monday, July 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Shares of T stock opened at C$32.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$25.99 and a 1 year high of C$34.65. The firm has a market cap of C$44.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46.
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.4200001 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC downgraded TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.09.
About TELUS (Get Rating)
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.
