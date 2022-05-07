TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.339 per share on Monday, July 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of T stock opened at C$32.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$25.99 and a 1 year high of C$34.65. The firm has a market cap of C$44.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.4200001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$231,957.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC downgraded TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.09.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

