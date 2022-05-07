Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TDC. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.36.

NYSE TDC traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.84. 3,886,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,133. Teradata has a one year low of $34.93 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $289,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $961,106.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Teradata by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 20,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

