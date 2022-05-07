Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $56.82 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,898.89 or 1.00034518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00029769 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 723,884,666 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

