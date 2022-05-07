TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Lowered to C$170.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII stock opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.78. TFI International has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $120.50.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.