The 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.75. 631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The 4Less Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get The 4Less Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74.

The 4Less Group, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and distributor of auto and truck parts company in the United States. It offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com, Bumpers4LESS.com, and TruckBedCovers4LESS.com Websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The 4Less Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The 4Less Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.