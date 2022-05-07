The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $900.64

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 900.64 ($11.25) and traded as low as GBX 828 ($10.34). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 830 ($10.37), with a volume of 60,486 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £325.37 million and a PE ratio of -11.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 897.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,024.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:BIOG)
