The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Brokerages expect The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) to announce $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. Chemours reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year sales of $6.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. 2,511,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.81. Chemours has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,775 shares of company stock worth $8,804,315. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 5.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 9.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after purchasing an additional 78,295 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

