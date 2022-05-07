The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 129,397 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $27,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 25.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in The China Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The China Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The China Fund by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The China Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CHN opened at $12.43 on Friday. The China Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

