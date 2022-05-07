The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of ANZBY opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

