The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €74.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHL. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($72.63) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($74.84) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.04 ($70.57).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €51.02 ($53.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €45.17 ($47.55) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($71.22).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.