The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146,130 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 579,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 60,124 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 76,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 6.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 369,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

GRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GRC traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.78. 42,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $802.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.13%.

About Gorman-Rupp (Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.