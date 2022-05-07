The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,325,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,044. The company has a market cap of $304.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.41 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.12 and its 200 day moving average is $355.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

