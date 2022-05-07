The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Shares Up 6%

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.90 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.33). 60,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 117,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.31).
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.20. The company has a market cap of £23.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.
About The Ince Group (LON:INCE)
