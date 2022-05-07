The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Shares Up 6%

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.90 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.33). 60,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 117,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.31).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.20. The company has a market cap of £23.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Ince Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal and professional, and financial advisory services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and pensions advice services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

