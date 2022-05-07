The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.72

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.72 and traded as low as $17.92. The India Fund shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 115,179 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The India Fund by 27.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in The India Fund in the third quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The India Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

