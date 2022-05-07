The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. Interpublic Group of Companies posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,718 shares of company stock worth $2,938,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,475 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after buying an additional 2,583,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,756,000 after buying an additional 1,529,332 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,513,000 after buying an additional 1,469,442 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after buying an additional 1,310,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.78. 2,658,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,302. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

