The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.61 Million

Brokerages expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) to announce $556.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Times’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $562.81 million. New York Times reported sales of $498.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Times will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New York Times.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYT stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,497. New York Times has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.89.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

