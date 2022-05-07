The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Get The RMR Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RMR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $888.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.61.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RMR Group (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.