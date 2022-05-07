The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Southern were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,242,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

