The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $325.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWGAY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 330 to CHF 290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

SWGAY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 340,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,798. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

