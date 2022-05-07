The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will post $93.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.80 million and the lowest is $92.40 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year sales of $443.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.80 million to $445.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $501.45 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $502.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COCO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 164,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.69. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 25,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700 over the last ninety days. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

