TherapeuticsMD Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, May 9th (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 70.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 20.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.