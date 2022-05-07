TheStreet Downgrades California Resources (NYSE:CRC) to D

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

NYSE CRC opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. California Resources has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.72.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.19). California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $24,722,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $804,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,075,249 shares of company stock worth $51,165,898. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in California Resources by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 56,244 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in California Resources by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 474,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,438,000 after acquiring an additional 370,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,309,000 after acquiring an additional 662,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in California Resources by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

