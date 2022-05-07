Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $617.34 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $617.34 million and $26.73 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00153931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00029026 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.72 or 0.00324697 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00039555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.